Murray closed with three points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to Minnesota.

Coming into the contest, Murray had averaged 18.2 points on 50.7 percent shooting over his previous five games, but the rookie has certainly been susceptible to disappointing shooting nights to start his career. However, his overall averages are still solid, so as for now, he appears to be more trustworthy in season-long leagues as opposed to daily fantasy.