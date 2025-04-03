Murray chipped in 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to Washington.

Even though Murray holds a secondary role on offense for the Kings, there's no question he's been trending in the right direction with his play over the last few weeks. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his last 11 appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from three-point range.