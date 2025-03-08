Murray racked up 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 35 minutes during Friday's 127-109 win over San Antonio.

Murray and DeMar DeRozan have stepped up during Domantas Sabonis' (hamstring) absence. They've pitched in with interior defense to assist Jonas Valanciunas, with Murray looking especially solid off the glass. He's logged 17 rebounds over three games since Sabonis' exit and has recorded double-digit scoring totals in seven of his last eight games.