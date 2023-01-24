Murray ended with 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one block over 34 minutes during Monday's 133-100 victory over the Grizzlies.

Murray notched his seventh career game with at least 20 points and fell one rebound shy of his third double-double over his past four appearances. During that stretch, the rookie has averaged 18.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in 37.3 minutes per game, but his shooting percentages (63.2 from the field and 57.7 from deep) suggest his strong production will be difficult to maintain. Nonetheless, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 Draft is off to a great start with the Kings and playing a vital role in Sacramento's turnaround this year.