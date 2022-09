Murray (wrist) has been cleared to resume all basketball activities, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

A previous report suggested Murray was on track for training camp, and his clearance furthers that notion. The rookie big man looked the part of a top-five pick in Summer League, racking up 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 blocks-plus-steals over 31.2 minutes in seven appearances.