Murray twisted his left ankle during Sunday's loss to the Rockets, but he was a full participant during Monday's practice, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

It's been a rough start to March for the second-year forward, who's averaged just 10.2 points on 37.0 percent shooting over his last five appearances. Murray has missed only four games this season and has made 46 straight appearances. That streak will likely continue Tuesday versus Milwaukee, but the Kings have yet to release their official injury report for that contest.