Murray closed Monday's 128-120 loss to the Jazz with 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-14 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 32 minutes.

The ups and downs are quite common in rookies, and Murray has had a fair share of those over the last few weeks. He has six double-digit scoring performances this month and four in which he didn't even reach the 10-point mark, including two games in which he went scoreless. That said, Murray is firmly entrenched as the Kings' starting power forward and should continue to see steady first-unit minutes even if he struggles form time to time. He's averaging 10.6 points per game in March.