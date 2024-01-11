Murray notched 25 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-98 victory over Charlotte.

Murray has started the new year on an absolute tear, and while his eight-point outing against the Pelicans on Jan. 7 was a subpar outing, he's been very good overall. Through six January appearances, Murray has reached the 20-point mark three times, reaching double-doubles twice and averaging 20.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.