Murray closed Monday's 113-109 loss to Chicago with 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 39 minutes.

Murray contributed in every major category during the defeat and matched a season high with three blocked shots. Murray will still occasionally disappoint with low shot volume, but he's averaging 33 minutes per game as a starter and is almost always in the running to finish as the Kings' third-best scoring option.