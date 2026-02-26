Kings' Keegan Murray: Headed to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray sustained a left ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Rockets and went back to the locker room, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Murray exited the game with 3:23 left in the first quarter after sustaining an apparent ankle injury. Wednesday's contest is Murray's fourth since a 20-game absence because of a sprained left ankle. Given Murray's injury history, expect the Kings to proceed with caution.