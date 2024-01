Murray recorded 32 points (13-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 victory over the Pistons.

Murray shot 76.5 percent from the field in Tuesday's win. He's scored in double digits in four of his last five games since the start of the calendar year. Over that span, Murray has averaged 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 steals over 35.7 minutes per game.