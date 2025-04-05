Murray is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thumb bone contusion.
Murray is in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 3 due to a bone bruise in his left thumb. If Murray is downgraded to out, Trey Lyles will likely receive increased playing time.
