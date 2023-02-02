Murray provided two points (0-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 victory over the Spurs.

Murray was a consistent scorer for most of January, but he matched his lowest scoring total of the season Wednesday while failing to convert any of his field-goal attempts. The rookie has had some lackluster performances mixed in with his glimpses of promise to begin the year, but he's maintained plenty of playing time and will have a chance to bounce back during the Kings' packed schedule ahead of the All-Star break.