Murray logged 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and an assist across 21 minutes in Monday's 105-75 exhibition win over the Lakers.

Murray continued to impress after a stellar stint in the Summer league. The first-round pick out of Iowa will likely roll with the second unit in Sacramento, and contend for playing time behind Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, among others. Murray's rookie potential is very high on this roster, as the Kings will look quickly for the best solution to outdo last year's 31-41 record.