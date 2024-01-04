Murray ended with 28 points (13-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 46 minutes during Wednesday's 138-135 double-overtime win over the Magic.

Murray led all Kings starters in scoring while surpassing the double-digit rebound mark in a double-double performance. Murray, who played in a team-leading and season-high 46 minutes, has tallied 25 or more points in four games this year. His 28-point total was the second-highest of the season behind only his season high of 47 points which occurred Dec. 16 against Utah.