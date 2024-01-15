Murray won't return to Sunday's game against the Bucks due to right hip irritation, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Murray had an inefficient first half, totaling four points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 19 minutes. The Kings ruled him out for the remainder of the matchup at halftime, so Trey Lyles could see increased playing time in Murray's stead during the second half. Whether Murray will be available Tuesday against the Suns remains to be seen.