Murray posted 24 points (10-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 116-115 loss to the Warriors.

Murray started right away in his rookie season, and the Iowa product is poised to have a breakout campaign in his second year with the Kings. Murray averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists last season, and his role in Wednesday's game is a sign that these numbers will rise significantly, especially if his three-point volume stays high.