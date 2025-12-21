Murray produced 15 points (7-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes during Saturday's 98-93 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Zach LaVine's (ankle) absence has forced Murray into a slightly different role, and he's stepped up with decent results despite a slight drop in rebound totals. The Kings are much more effective with Murray at the four, as the move to Precious Achiuwa in this scenario hasn't yielded a positive result. The team will be happy to get LaVine back so they can settle back into their usual rotation.