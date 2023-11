Murray posted 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals, a blocked shot and an assist across 40 minutes during Friday's 105-98 win over the Thunder.

The Kings desperately need role players like Murray and Kevin Huerter to succeed, and they both logged their best numbers of the season Friday night. If they can keep producing when De'Aaron Fox returns, the Kings will make some noise in the Play-In Tournament.