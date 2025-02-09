Murray recorded 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-118 win over New Orleans.

The third-year forward produced multiple blocks and steals in the same game for the first time since Jan. 25 while posting his best scoring effort since Jan. 10. Murray may end up seeing his shot volume decline a little more once Zach LaVine is fully integrated into the Kings' lineup, but he should still be a force at the defensive end. Over the last 10 games, Murray is averaging 13.1 points, 6.4 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.