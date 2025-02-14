Murray provided 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 140-133 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Murray nearly recorded his 12th double-double of the season Thursday, though he struggled from beyond the arc in the loss. The 24-year-old has struggled with efficiency for most of the season, and he has shot only 30.0 percent from three-point range in his last five outings. Murray is on pace to shoot a career-low 32.2 percent from downtown to go along with a career-low 43.5 percent from the field.