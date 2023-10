Murray (thumb) isn't listed on the Kings' injury report for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Warriors.

Murray missed Wednesday's exhibition with a sore right thumb, but it looks like he'll return to his usual starting role Sunday. The Iowa product was solid as a rookie, averaging 12.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 29.8 minutes, but the Kings are hoping he can take a big step forward in Year 2.