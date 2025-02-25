Murray recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 130-88 victory over Charlotte.
This was a quiet showing for Murray, but he saw limited minutes because of how quickly the Kings ran away with this contest. Over his last 10 games, Murray has been pretty reliable with eighth-round value in nine-category fantasy leagues. In that stretch, Murray produced 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers.
More News
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Makes impact at both ends of court•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Hits for 19 in Minnesota•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Efficient night from deep in loss•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Kings' Keegan Murray: Bounces back against Golden State•