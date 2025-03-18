Murray registered 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 132-122 victory over Memphis.

Domantas Sabonis (ankle) left this game early, and it's not clear if he'll miss additional time. The Kings have a back-to-back set coming up Wednesday, and Murray could have more usage coming his way with Sabonis' status in jeopardy. Murray has been pretty quiet lately, averaging 12.1 points on 42.0 percent shooting over his last seven outings.