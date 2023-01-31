Murray provided 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes in Monday's 118-111 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

The double-double was Murray's third of the season, all of which have come within the past two weeks. During his past seven games, Murray is averaging 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.4 three-pointers in 36.1 minutes per contest, a level of production that's in line with what fantasy managers might have expected after the rookie enjoyed a brilliant run in the Las Vegas Summer League. However, Murray has offered little in the peripheral categories during that seven-game stretch (1.0 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.1 steals per contest) and is shooting an unsustainable 55.9 percent from the field, 51.1 percent from three-point range and 100 percent from the free-throw line, so managers should expect a downturn sooner rather than later.