Murray was diagnosed with a mild strain in his right calf and will be reevaluated by medical staff in one week, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Murray injured his right calf during the first half of the Kings' loss to the Pistons on Tuesday. With the fourth-year pro out until at least early January, Nique Clifford is a candidate to enter Sacramento's starting lineup, and Precious Achiuwa could also see his production increase for as long as Murray is sidelined.