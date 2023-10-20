Murray (illness) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Jazz.
The Kings are sitting several starters for rest, but Murray has a legitimate illness. Hopefully he'll be recovered in time for Opening Night on Oct. 25 against Utah.
