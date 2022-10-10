Murray ended with 16 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Trail Blazers.

Murray continues to shine for the Kings, pacing the team with 16 points. His trajectory is pointing firmly in the right direction and despite the fact he may very well come off the bench, his fantasy outlook is bright. The strong play has come on both ends of the floor, resulting in his ADP slowly creeping up, meaning prospective managers are having to reach a little to secure his services.