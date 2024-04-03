Murray contributed 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 109-95 victory over the Clippers.

Murray is popping at the right time, as the Kings have suffered numerous key injuries down the stretch. Murray should approach 40 minutes nightly aa the Kings make a final playoff push, so the second-year pro will be given every opportunity to succeed. He's averaged 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists over the past five games.