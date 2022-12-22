Murray totaled 23 points (7-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 134-120 victory over the Lakers.

Murray rode six three-pointers to the best scoring total of his career. The rookie has been a mainstay in Sacramento's starting five for most of the season, and although he weathered some growing pains along the way, the Iowa product is turning into a solid fantasy contributor. He's now scored 20 or more points in two of his last three games.