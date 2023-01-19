Murray finished with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Lakers.

Murray wasn't very active on offense Wednesday, but he did just enough to hit double-digit scoring for the fifth time in his past six games. The rookie also tied his season high with 10 boards, giving him the first double-double of his NBA career. Though that is certainly a meaningful accomplishment, Murray failed to notch any assists or defensive stats in the win, emphasizing his limited skill set. With per-game averages of 11.7 points, 4.0 boards, 0.9 assists, 2.4 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks across 28.8 minutes on the campaign, Murray's value in fantasy is largely dependent on his ability to knock down shots from deep.