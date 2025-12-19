Murray had 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals across 43 minutes during Thursday's 134-133 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Murray can certainly stuff a box score when he's on, and he was certainly on fire in the overtime loss on both ends of the court. On a per-game basis, Murray is on pace to post third-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.