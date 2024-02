Murray put up six points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a block over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 102-98 victory over the Nuggets.

Murray has been ice cold from three recently, averaging a meager 17.6 percent from beyond the arc in his last eight games. Sacramento has had no hesitation pulling some minutes from him in favor of players like Trey Lyles if he performs poorly, and this may be the case if he continues to do so after the All-Star break.