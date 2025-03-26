Murray chipped in 28 points (9-15 FG, 9-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss to Oklahoma City.

Murray scored a season-high 28 points in the losing effort, and his nine makes from beyond the arc was the second-highest mark of his career -- he made 12 three-pointers in a game back on Dec. 16 of 2023. Murray has been on a heater for the Kings lately, averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.1 blocks and 3.3 three-pointers over his last eight games.