Murray (COVID-19 protocols) participated in Thursday's practice session, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Murray participated in Wednesday's shootaround after clearing the league's health and safety protocols, but he was unavailable for the Kings' regular-season opener against the Trail Blazers. However, he continues to trend in the right direction ahead of Saturday's game against the Clippers, and it certainly seems possible that he'll gain clearance for his season debut then.