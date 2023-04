Murray amassed 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 142-134 overtime loss to the Spurs.

Murray has had a fair share of ups and downs in his first year in the league, but he seems to be finding consistency right when the Kings will need him the most. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his last 10 outings, averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in that span.