Murray (back) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Murray exited Tuesday's win over the Nets early due to a back issue, so the designation isn't much of a surprise. While the injury isn't considered to be serious, the rookie will have to be reassessed after shootaround before his status is determined ahead of Thursday's contest. If Murray ends up being limited in any way, KZ Okpala could see increased run in the Kings' frontcourt Thursday.