Murray (hip) is questionable to play Tuesday against Phoenix.
Murray is dealing with right hip irritation. He exited early and was unable to return in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee, making his status murky for Tuesday. Trey Lyles logged 33 minutes in Sunday's contest and likely profiles as the primary fill-in if Murray can't suit up.
