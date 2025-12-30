Murray (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Murray might have a shot at returning to action a bit earlier than initially expected, though a final call on his status will be made closer to Tuesday's 11 p.m. ET tipoff. Nique Clifford and Keon Ellis would be in line to see a decrease in minutes if Murray is able to return against the Clippers. The fourth-year forward is averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game since the beginning of December.