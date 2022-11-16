Murray is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against Brooklyn due to a back injury, Jared Greenberg of NBA on TNT reports.
Although the injury doesn't appear to be serious, the rookie may watch the remainder of the game from the sidelines. Murray posted four points and three rebounds in 12 minutes before exiting with a back injury.
