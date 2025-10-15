The Kings signed Murray (thumb) to a five-year, $140 million rookie contract extension Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Murray is recovering from a torn UCL ligament in his left thumb, which will keep him sidelined into the middle of November, at least. The 25-year-old forward has averaged at least 12 points per game in all three of his professional seasons, and he set a career high in 2024-25 in rebounds with 6.7 per game. He's started in 231 of 233 games since being selected by the Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft. Murray's efforts have earned him a significant extension, locking him in Sacramento for the long term.