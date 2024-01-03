Murray closed with 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 loss to Charlotte.

Murray has improved in every major statistical category since his rookie season, but his efficiency has dropped, as he's shooting just 44.0 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from deep. The Kings have recently moved Kevin Huerter to the bench in favor of Chris Duarte, but Murray's spot remains secure despite a recent cold stretch -- 8.5 points on 31.8 percent from the field over his last four appearances.