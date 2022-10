Murray has cleared the league's health and safety protocols but remains out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Trail Blazers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Although Murray will be unable to make his NBA debut Wednesday, he's back with the team and participated in Wednesday's shootaround. Terence Davis, KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles should see increased roles against Portland, while Murray's next chance to suit up will be Saturday against the Clippers.