Murray totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 28 minutes during Friday's 133-122 victory over the Pacers.
Murray managed just five points in 28 minutes, producing arguably his worst performance of the season. Coming off a 33-point effort against the Heat, Murray has bookended that performance with two rough shooting nights. He remains a clear must-roster player but managers need to be prepared for ups and downs, especially with Murray relying heavily on points and threes to sustain value.
