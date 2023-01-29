Murray recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Murray was nowhere to be seen in the loss, highlighting the fact that recent performances can mask a player's true value. Despite being a top 60 player over the past month, Murray offers upside in basically two categories only, those being three-pointers and turnovers. As we saw in this game, when his shot isn't falling, he has very little to fall back on. Of course, he will be better than this on most nights, at least from a scoring standpoint. With that said, he is better looked at as a streaming option, as opposed to a must-roster player, despite what his ranking might say.