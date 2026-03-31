This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Kings' Keegan Murray: Ruled out for Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Murray (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
Murray is taking contact in practice amid his recovery from an ankle sprain, but he isn't ready for game action. Considering the Kings are buried in the standings, the team is unlikely to be in a hurry to bring Murray back.