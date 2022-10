Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out on the injury report for Wednesday's season opener versus Portland.

Murray is still in the league's health and safety protocols ahead of Wednesday's game. The 2022 No. 4 pick will have to wait until at least Saturday versus the Clippers to make his NBA debut. With Murray out, Terence Davis, KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles are all in contention for his starting spot.