Murray notched zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 loss to the Pistons.

Murray's terrible February continued Wednesday, and he quickly gave way to Trey Lyles after failing to make an impact. Murray's recent inability to sustain consistent totals is worthy of concern, and his sharp decrease in shot volume appears to be the primary culprit. A dip in scoring is understandable after logging his third-lowest minute total of the season, but it's a noticeable trend that's persisted throughout the month.