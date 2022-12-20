Murray ended Monday's 125-119 loss to the Hornets with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal across 31 minutes.

Murray tied for fourth on Sacramento with 11 points in the loss, with all but two of that total coming from three-point range. However, he missed both of his free-throw attempts and notched only one board along with zero assists, though he did record a steal and a block. Murray has shown done some good things this season with 11.9 points, 4.3 boards and 2.2 three-pointers per game, though he's a fringe top-150 performer due to a 43 percent shooting mark from the field and modest peripheral stats.