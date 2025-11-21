Murray closed Thursday's 137-96 loss to the Grizzlies with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes.

It's hard to highlight many Sacramento players following a 39-point loss like Thursday's, but Murray was one of the few players who posted a solid line across the board despite his shooting struggles. This was the first appearance of the 2025-26 season for Murray, and he made the most of his minutes off the bench. Murray should eventually return to the starting lineup in place of Precious Achiuwa, which might happen as soon as Saturday on the road against the Nuggets.